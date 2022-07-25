York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office needs help identifying child found on Dare Road

The child seems to be non-verbal and is wearing a shirt with Frederick Douglass on it, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A young child was found alone on Dare Road near Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

YPSO said the child was found in the 900 block of Dare Road and needs help identifying who the child is.

The child has tight braids on the top of their head, and their hair is tightly shaven on the sides. The child seems to be non-verbal, according to YPSO.

The child is wearing a white shirt with what appears to be prominent Black historical figures on it, including Frederick Douglass.