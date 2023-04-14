YWCA South Hampton Roads hosts racial justice challenge, R.E.S.T. conference

The organization is hosting a "racial justice challenge," to raise awareness of systemic racism and how people can take action. It starts on April 17.

NORFOLK, Va. — YWCA South Hampton Roads is looking to promote racial justice with several events in the coming months.

The organization is hosting a "racial justice challenge" to raise awareness of systemic racism and how people can take action. It starts on April 17 and ends on May 15.

During the four-week challenge, people will take on daily activities allowing them to connect with others, discover how injustice impacts the community, and identify ways to dismantle racism and discrimination.

The activities include reading an article, listening to a podcast, and reflecting on personal experiences. According to the YWCA, each week will cover a different topic related to equity and social justice.

The organization is also looking for people to serve as ambassadors. Those who do will get a toolkit of social media content to post, as well as events during the challenge.

To sign up for the challenge, tap or click here for the form.

In June, the YWCA is hosting its annual conference on R.E.S.T. -- Racial Equity & Social Transformation -- which will bring the community together to talk about racial justice and equity issues in policies, institutions, and culture.

The conference will include the inaugural Legacy Luncheon on the Lawn Community Awards, which will honor those who promote equity and justice in Hampton Roads, and a racial justice essay contest, where a high school junior or senior can win a $1,000 scholarship.