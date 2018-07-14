PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC)— Portsmouth leaders announced Friday evening that the seating area and main stage at the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion are both ready to hold concerts.

They’ll begin using the pavilion again starting July 20 at The Avett Brothers concert, and it’ll be used for concerts through the middle of August.

The announcement was made as Friday night’s Slightly Stoopid concert was relocated to the venue’s Waterfront Plaza.

Eight concerts had to be canceled or relocated because of a massive crack in one of the Pavilion’s main pillars.

The city has been working to temporarily repair the main support mast.

Many ticket buyers took to social media to express their disappointment with the new location.

Daniel McLaughlin purchased a ticket to the Slightly Stoopid concert and was worried his concert experience would suffer if the sound and lighting quality diminished due to the new stage.

“It will not be the same. People are gonna be grumpy, they’re not gonna be happy, the band’s not gonna be happy, and it’s just gonna affect the whole performance,” said McLaughlin.

He’s a frequent concert-goer and enjoys watching shows at the pavilion.

“I won’t go to any shows there again until they put the top back on and it’s a regular amphitheater,” said McLaughlin.

But others began making their way to the venue with a willingness to put it all aside and have a good time.

Jazmine Morgan and her husband were ready to enjoy the band and it was their first time attending a concert near the water. They said they had a lot to look forward to at the concert.

“Funnel cake, beer, and good music! I’m sure they're gonna be selling beer, food and everything else and the guys are still here so let's do it,” said Morgan.

The city hasn’t started any permanent repairs to the venue, but future concerts are scheduled to take place inside the pavilion, as originally planned.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC