NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — People living off Ocean View are sounding off about new bike lanes.

Some residents think the lanes make the area safer and slow down drivers. However, other residents said drivers aren't following the new rules, and they want the road to go back to the way it was.

"I've seen people riding down the middle lane. I've seen people passing through the bike lane," said Tina Cook.

In June, the city made improvements to East Ocean View Avenue from Inlet Road to 19th Bay Street. Instead of four lanes, there's now two traffic lanes, two bike lanes, and a turning lane.

"It's causing a big traffic jam," explained Douglas Fraley.

Fraley said he doesn't like the new traffic pattern.

"It's way longer than it was. It used to be just a run down here and there and now you better count on at least a half of an hour just to get two miles down the road," Fraley said.

While some community members don't like it, several bikers said it made them feel safer while riding.

"It's actually perfect for us. It's safer. The lines are well outlined so that people understand on where they should be driving their vehicles and where us as bicycle riders where we belong," explained Vincent Martinez. "The traffic pattern is fantastic and the road is so much smoother and Norfolk does a great job cleaning the roads."

He said he no longer has to worry about cars behind him. He hopes everyone gets used to the new traffic pattern.

"Change is good but it takes time for them to not get on board but learn what the change is," Martinez explained.

Martinez also said if drivers are going to turn right and have to go through the bike lane, please look for cyclists.

For more information, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC