PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man wearing a panda mask robbed a convenience store in Portsmouth.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating a commercial robbery at the King convenience store in the 2900 block of Victory Boulevard on Wednesday. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 1 p.m.

The suspect was armed wearing black sweatpants white stripes on each leg, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt, a black jacket, and a panda mask.

Police believe the suspect is about 5'2" to 5'4" tall with a medium build.

When the suspect, in a panda mask, entered the store he pointed a gun at the clerk. He was able to get away with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect was able to get away. Luckily, no injuries were reported during this incident.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

