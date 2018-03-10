SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation quickly approved during a special session of the General Assembly considered the initial step of elected leaders in responding to Hurricane Florence.

Cooper held a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at a storm recovery center for businesses in Johnston County. He enacted two bills approved unanimously Tuesday in a session the Democratic governor called.

The measures ease instructional-day requirements for school districts closed for days or weeks because of the hurricane and extend the traditional voter registration deadline by three days. There's also $50 million that can be used to match federal recovery dollars.

The Republican-controlled legislature will return to Raleigh in about two weeks to debate more Florence spending and policy requests from Cooper and state agencies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.