I do!
A couple in South Africa exchanged vows today courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Last month, someone posted a video on Twitter showing Hector Mkansi, 37, proposing to Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, inside a KFC in South Africa. While the proposal was a surprise for Soldaat, the video that went viral was a surprise for both of them.
The couple met in 2010 and got married in 2012.
Mkansi said the ceremony was small and not the wedding Soldaat wanted.
He saved up his money, bought new rings and got the staff at their nearby Kentucky Friend Chicken to help with the proposal.
Since the video went viral, the couple has been approached by many companies to help with their dream wedding, including KFC.
The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve.
May they live happily ever after.
The wedding was streamed on YouTube.
