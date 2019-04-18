VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court documents suggest a suspect arrested in connection to a teen’s murder is a possible member of the MS-13 criminal street gang.

Police arrested Melvin Molina-Ramos, 22, on April 6th after an intensive search that lasted for months.

A search warrant filed in Virginia Beach Circuit Court said officers tracked his phone calls that were made to a family member.

At one point, Molina-Ramos switched phone numbers, but police were able to get his new number from an apartment application in Virginia Beach, documents said. A Norfolk police detective also recorded phone calls Molina-Ramos allegedly made to gang associates in jail.

Molina-Ramos is charged with gang participation for an act related to MS-13, according to his bail determination sheet.

Police looked back at phone calls dating back to February. This was around the same time his co-defendant, William Rodriguez, was charged with 2nd-Degree Murder in the case.

That arrest came months after kayakers found the body of 19-year-old Jairo Sanchez-Guardado. He was shot in the head near Lake Smith off Habitat Lane and no firearm was recovered, documents said.

His family told 13News Now he was living in Chesapeake after moving from El Salvador.

Police have not said what specific role Molina-Ramos is suspected of playing in the murder of Sanchez-Guardado. It is also unclear where he was arrested, although documents say he is from El Salvador.