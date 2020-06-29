Norfolk food pantry facing shortages amid coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of Hampton Roads families depend on getting food from the local food pantry.

On Sunday, non-profit organization Village Family met with volunteers at the First New Kindling Church in Norfolk.

They meet every fourth Sunday of the month to pass out food for families in need.

“We feed, clothe and educate the undeserved in Hampton roads," said organizer James Wilson.

Wilson said they've faced a donation shortage since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID just makes it worse for us as far as getting donations because a lot of people are out of work, so it’s hard to keep up with we normally do because the donations just don’t come in like they used to," said Wilson.

Wilson, his wife and volunteers have passed out food to those in need over the last five years.

It began with serving 30 people. Today, they provide 300 meals to families.

There's another struggle COVID-19 has caused for their organization: the issue of people unable to leave their homes. Wilson and his team now have to personally deliver the food to each person.

The Crown Vic Boys and Girls car club has stepped in to pass out food in nearby communities. Club President Mark Bolden said it feels good to help others.

"It’s just a way to give back. In order for me to keep something, I have to be willing to give it away. So I’ll drive 30 minutes to help some of the less fortunate," said Bolden.

The Village Family drops off food every week and fourth Sunday of the month to serve families in Hampton roads.