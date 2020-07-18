COVID-19 takes down another Hampton Roads restaurant; other businesses concerned

Some Hampton Roads restaurants are closing because employees are testing positive for the virus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many Hampton Roads restaurants are temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

Norfolk’s Colley Cantina is the latest restaurant to turn off the open sign.

The restaurant's Facebook page explained an employee from another restaurant who tested positive for COVID-19 came into Colley Cantina and exposed their employees.

This forced them to close and clean.

Orders are still being served and business is steady at Il Giardino Ristorante at the Oceanfront.

“If we had somebody that was positive we probably end up closing at least have that restaurant professionally cleaned and sanitized,” said Il Giardino Ristorante Floor Manager James Polhemus.

Polhemus said all employees are healthy. He added the staff is keeping up with safety guidelines and protocols.

“A couple of people had to travel because of family members got sick and when they come back they had to quarantine. If they didn’t want to quarantine for more than two weeks they had to get tested after three to four days and so far they’ve chosen to quarantine and that’s with two members,” said Polhemus.