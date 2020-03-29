COVID-19 test kits arrive at Port of Virginia

The Port of Virginia is receiving test kits for other states impacted by the coronavirus.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, the Port of Virginia received three containers of COVID-19 test kits. They were shipped and packed into three refrigerated trucks.

Port of Virginia spokesperson Joseph Harris talked about the importance of the shipment.

"You know you want to be part of the solution and know that you're helping people out," said Harris.

Harris said the containers are not staying in the state.

"They're bound for a pharmaceutical company in Indianapolis," said Harris.

As of Saturday, Indiana has more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19.

"Today we would normally be closed, the truck gate at Virginia International Gateway would be normally closed, but we opened today to process these trucks to get them on their way because we know that somewhere out there these kits are needed," said Harris.

Harris said it's uncertain if future test kit shipments will remain in the Commonwealth.

Harris said the kits shipped to Indiana will arrive next week. He could not specify how many COVID-19 test kits Indiana will receive.

Harris said he anticipates additional test kits will arrive in the future.