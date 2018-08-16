NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police and Fire Departments are cleaning up an oil spill Thursday.

The spill happened on Mercury Boulevard just west of Jefferson Avenue, according to a tweet. Drivers are asked to avoid the area because traffic is moving slowly.

Only one of two lanes is open, and all lanes are expected to be open by 5 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Newport News South Precinct, the cleanup crew is working diligently to clean up the spill.

The cleanup team is working diligently to clean up spill... estimated time to reopen all lanes is about one hour. pic.twitter.com/0A5HCQ1AIb — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) August 16, 2018

