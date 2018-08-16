NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police and Fire Departments are cleaning up an oil spill Thursday.
The spill happened on Mercury Boulevard just west of Jefferson Avenue, according to a tweet. Drivers are asked to avoid the area because traffic is moving slowly.
Only one of two lanes is open, and all lanes are expected to be open by 5 p.m.
According to a tweet from the Newport News South Precinct, the cleanup crew is working diligently to clean up the spill.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.
© 2018 WVEC