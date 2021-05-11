Crews respond after timeshare unit catches on fire in James City County

James City County firefighters found a two-story unit in flames at the Historic Powhatan Resort timeshare on Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A timeshare caught on fire Tuesday morning after a piece of equipment sparked and burned the structure.

The James City County Fire Department said it got a call on Tuesday, May 11 around 10:36 a.m. about a fire that broke out at the Historic Powhatan Resort timeshare.

Firefighters arrived at the resort just minutes after receiving the call. They found a two-story unit in flames.

Crews said there was no one inside of the building during the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control at 11:16 a.m.

According to firefighters, the piece of equipment that sparked and lit up the building was something that is used by construction workers.