Crews respond after timeshare unit catches on fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A timeshare caught on fire Tuesday morning after a piece of equipment sparked and burned the structure.
The James City County Fire Department said it got a call on Tuesday, May 11 around 10:36 a.m. about a fire that broke out at the Historic Powhatan Resort timeshare.
Firefighters arrived at the resort just minutes after receiving the call. They found a two-story unit in flames.
Crews said there was no one inside of the building during the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control at 11:16 a.m.
According to firefighters, the piece of equipment that sparked and lit up the building was something that is used by construction workers.
Williamsburg Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were also on the scene helping with the fire.