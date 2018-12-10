Thousands of people across Hampton Roads are without power as Tropical Storm Michael passed through the area.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, more than 173,000 people are without power, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

A big cause for the outages is wind and tree limbs. Dominion is expecting more outages throughout the morning as the tropical storm passed through the area.

About 120 schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina were without power Friday morning, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Hampton, Dominion spokesperson Bonita Harris said on social media.

The city of Norfolk said on Twitter that initial damage reports were 41 downed/damaged trees, and major roadways are clear.

The public is reminded to stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage or downed power line, contact Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To view the Dominion Outage Map, click here.

According to the Virginia Department of Energy Management said over 202,000 Virginians are without power from the storm.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads
Several trees are down in one Newport News neighborhood. Neighbors say damage to one home sent one person to the hospital.
Several trees are down in one Newport News neighborhood. Neighbors say damage to one home sent one person to the hospital.
Jen Elizabeth sent us this photo on Facebook of the damage to her home after Tropical Storm Michael tore through our area on Oct. 11.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
A tree in Newport News knocked out power when Michael passed through the area overnight.
A tree fell on a Newport News home causing some damage to it Friday morning.
Styrofoam from the Waterside Parking Garage litters the area outside.
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
Viewer photo from David on Facebook in Dunhill Drive in Virginia Beach.
13News Now Viewer photo from Virginia Beach.
13News Now Viewer Amy shared this photo on Facebook.
