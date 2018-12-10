Thousands of people across Hampton Roads are without power as Tropical Storm Michael passed through the area.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, more than 173,000 people are without power, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

A big cause for the outages is wind and tree limbs. Dominion is expecting more outages throughout the morning as the tropical storm passed through the area.

About 120 schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina were without power Friday morning, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Hampton, Dominion spokesperson Bonita Harris said on social media.

The city of Norfolk said on Twitter that initial damage reports were 41 downed/damaged trees, and major roadways are clear.

The public is reminded to stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage or downed power line, contact Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To view the Dominion Outage Map, click here.

Know what to do if you lose power?



Take the time right now to save the number or website address for your local electrical provider and have it handy so you can report an outage as soon as it happens. #TropicalStormMichael pic.twitter.com/70Y4I4avxQ — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 11, 2018

According to the Virginia Department of Energy Management said over 202,000 Virginians are without power from the storm.

Power Update: 202,000 Virginians are now without power as of 8:30 p.m. Heavy rains and increasing winds will continue tonight causing additional power outages. Gather your flashlights and charge your mobile phones and other devices now if you still have power. — VDEM (@VDEM) October 12, 2018

Initial damage reports from #TropicalStormMichael 41 downed/damaged trees in #NorfolkVA. Major roadways clear. No flooding. City crews continue to assess.— City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) October 12, 2018

