One dead, two injured after shooting in Chesapeake

Officers in the area heard the gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died and two others were injured following a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday night.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the 1200 block of N. George Washington Highway. That's near the intersection of Canal Drive.

According to the department, officers nearby heard gunshots around 11:05 p.m. and checked the surrounding area. They found three victims who had been shot.

Authorities did not disclose the extent of the two surviving victim's injuries.

Also, there is currently no suspect information. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.