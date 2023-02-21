1 hurt in shooting on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway just after 7 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.