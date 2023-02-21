1 hurt in shooting on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Tuesday evening.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway just after 7 p.m.
When officers got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police haven't released any suspect information, but they are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.