1 hurt in shooting outside Target on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was shot outside the Target store on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of First Colonial Road. The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about it shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The department said the victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and two suspects were detained. The shooting wasn't "related to any business in the area," according to the department.

People are asked to avoid the area as police investigate what happened.