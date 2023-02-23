1 seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a call came in about the shooting, which happened on the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, right after 1 p.m.
That's right off West Pembroke Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital.
His name hasn't been released at this time, and suspect information is not yet available.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.