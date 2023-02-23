1 seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police say

That's right off of West Pembroke Avenue.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in about the shooting, which happened on the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, right after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital.

His name hasn't been released at this time, and suspect information is not yet available.