1 month after 10-year-old boy killed in Franklin, suspect still on the run

FRANKLIN, Va. — It’s been more than a month since Dorothy Holden lost her grandson, 10-year-old Le'Marj Holden, to gun violence.

Franklin police say the woman who pulled the trigger is still on the run.

“Somebody knows where she is,” Holden told 13News Now Monday.

On the night of August 9, police said a fight broke out at a home on Artis Street.

That’s when they say 24-year-old Tashawnda Drayton pulled out a gun and shot a 10-year-old boy along with a 37-year-old man. The man survived, but the boy died in the hospital.

Drayton is now wanted for first-degree murder.

“I’m not mad at her. All I think, she needs to seek Jesus. She needs to be saved,” Holden said.

This is 10-year-old Le’Marj Holden. More than a month ago, he was shot and killed in Franklin. Authorities are still searching for the woman they say pulled the trigger. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/TDWrJymE12 — Brenna McIntosh (@BMcIntoshNews) September 12, 2023

Franklin Police Chief Steve Patterson said that while it may take some time to find Drayton, he’s confident that she’ll be brought to justice.

Chief Patterson said the U.S. Marshals Service is leading the investigation. He believes Drayton could be anywhere along the East Coast.

“There’s just not but so far the City of Franklin can go. We brought in the experts, the professionals, the U.S. Marshals… they have the ability to go into cities and states that we can’t,” Chief Patterson said.

The U.S. Marshals said Drayton is a rapper also known as "23 Brazy," and has ties across the Hampton Roads area.

Chief Patterson believes Drayton’s family and friends are helping hide her.

“Most wanted people, if they’ve got good backing and people are funneling money to them and supporting them, they can stay on the run for a good while,” Chief Patterson explained.

Patterson said while the murder has caused some uncertainty and fear in the city, he said the department has had great help from the community.

“At the end of the day, we’ve just got to keep working together to try to make Franklin better,” he said.

Despite the month-long manhunt, both the chief and Le'Marj’s grandmother believe Drayton will eventually be caught.

“I feel like justice is going to be served. It’s going to be served. I do believe that,” Holden said.

Chief Patterson urges anyone who’s seen Drayton or knows of her whereabouts to call police and bring closure to the family.

"Give a tip so we can bring her into custody," Chief Patterson said.

Last month, the U.S. Marshals raised its reward to $10,000 for information leading to Drayton’s arrest.