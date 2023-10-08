Father of 10-year-old boy killed in Franklin speaks out

A shooting took the life of a 10-year-old boy in Franklin. Now, that boy's family is speaking out as detectives continue to search for the suspect.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A shooting in broad daylight killed a 10-year-old boy in Franklin on Wednesday.

Now, that boy's father is calling for justice as detectives continue to search for the killer.

Franklin police say a fight broke out at a home in the 300 block of Artis Street. Detectives said 24-year-old Tashawnda Drayton shot a 10-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man.

A relative of the 10-year-old carried him to another residence, where police, the fire department, and EMS found him.

The man was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was treated and released. The boy died at the hospital.

13News Now spoke to a man that identified the boy killed as his son, 10-year-old Le'Marj Deshawn Holden. The father said Le'Marj was a loving boy who was just an innocent bystander.

“Somebody just killed my son for no reason," the father told 13News Now Thursday.

While the boy’s father wished to remain anonymous, he recounted the moment he learned that his son had been shot.

“…Knocked on my door and told me my son got shot in the head… that moment was terrible, though,” he said.

Court documents show this isn’t the shooting suspect’s first run-in with the law.

At the time of the shooting, Drayton was out on bond for another incident that happened in December. She faces a felony malicious wounding charge in that case.

Le’Marj’s father said he doesn’t know Drayton, but he urges detectives to find her and bring justice to his son.

“I hope that they get caught though,” he said.

Franklin Police Chief Steve Patterson said he's asked the U.S. Marshals to help the Franklin Police Department find Drayton. She is wanted for several charges, including first-degree murder. Detectives say they believe she is armed and dangerous.