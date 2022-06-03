Law enforcement teams seize 10,000 doses of fentanyl headed from Chesapeake to North Carolina

Fentanyl is a highly fatal, illegal opioid when it's not prescribed by a doctor.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is behind bars after law enforcement agencies worked together to seize 10,000 doses of fentanyl on Thursday.

Officers found the drugs during a traffic stop in Chesapeake. The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Jamaal Edward Dance, 30, was allegedly driving the drugs to Pasquotank for distribution.

After Dance was arrested, agents got a search warrant for his home on River Road in Elizabeth City and confiscated two loaded firearms and $995 in cash from that home.

Dance is facing charges for possession with intent to sell, deliver or distribute. He's being held in the Chesapeake jail without bond.