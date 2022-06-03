Law enforcement teams seize 10,000 doses of fentanyl headed from Chesapeake to North Carolina

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is behind bars after law enforcement agencies worked together to seize 10,000 doses of fentanyl on Thursday.
That's a highly fatal, illegal opioid when it's not prescribed by a doctor.
Officers found the drugs during a traffic stop in Chesapeake. The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Jamaal Edward Dance, 30, was allegedly driving the drugs to Pasquotank for distribution.
After Dance was arrested, agents got a search warrant for his home on River Road in Elizabeth City and confiscated two loaded firearms and $995 in cash from that home.
Dance is facing charges for possession with intent to sell, deliver or distribute. He's being held in the Chesapeake jail without bond.
The sheriff's office said they collaborated with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and police in Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to pull off the drug bust.