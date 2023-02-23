11 arrested in Virginia Beach prostitution sting, police say

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it busted 11 prostitution clients in a sting on Feb. 16 and 17.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 11 people were arrested last week in a sting operation of those allegedly seeking out prostitutes in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said its operation targeted prostitution clients on Feb. 16 and 17. Each of the 11 people listed below was charged with one count of prostitution:

Diamond Nicole Starks, 23

Jaye Ella Pickard, 29

Victor Paul Pokorski, 32

Michael Gregory Lassiter, 50

Aaron Seungsu Lee, 25

Seamus Joseph O’Donnell, 27

Michael Wilkerson, 34

Justin Devon Atkins, 23

Cameron Walter Nuckles, 30

Luis Ernesto Pineda-Alvarez, 30

Peter Kemp, 70, was also charged with aiding prostitution and using a vehicle to aid prostitution.

"Prostitution drives the demand for human trafficking," the department wrote in a news release.