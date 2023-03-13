11-year-old accused of shooting 17-year-old in Norfolk

The shooting happened on Nicholson Street, right off Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — An 11-year-old boy was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk, leaving him with serious injuries.

The Norfolk Police Department said the boy was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession by a juvenile.

The shooting happened on Nicholson Street, right off Virginia Beach Boulevard and across the street from Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Norfolk police responded shortly after 6 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the boy to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated, where he is in critical condition. The suspect was arrested where the shooting happened.

If you have any information that may help detectives, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip on P3 Tips.