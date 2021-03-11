12-year-old girl faces arson charges in connection to fires in Suffolk

Police said the two incidents happened a month apart, and neither resulted in any injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from November 3, 2021.

Officials said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl is facing arson charges after two separate incidents in Suffolk.

The first fire happened in the 300 block of S. Main Street on October 5 around 4:30 a.m.

When officials arrived on the scene, they didn't find smoke or fire showing from the home but did report a disturbance on the front porch.

Officials secured the scene and went into the home to find several fires which were out, but the smoke was still present.

No residents were displaced or injured, and the fire was ruled suspicious.

A month later, on November 9, firefighters responded to Florence Bowser Elementary School.

They discovered a fire confined to a trash can hanging on the wall of a second-flood girl's bathroom.

No one was injured, but the school was evacuated. At the time, officials said two girls were being questioned about the incident.

Now, Suffolk officials said a 12-year-old girl is facing two arson charges in connection to the incidents on October 5 and November 9.