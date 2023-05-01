13-year-old becomes 4th teen arrested in Portsmouth murder case

A 13-year-old just became the fourth teenager arrested in a Portsmouth police investigation into the December murder of a 17-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 13-year-old just became the fourth teenager arrested in a Portsmouth police investigation into the December murder of a 17-year-old.

The teen is facing charges of:

Aggravated Murder

Robbery Resulting in Death

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Two counts of Shooting in the Commission of a Felony

Two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Underaged Possession of a Firearm

Three other teenagers are facing similar charges.

The case goes back to Dec. 21, when officers rushed to Sykes Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire.

When they got there, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot to death. Police haven't shared his name, because he's a juvenile.

The same night, investigators arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with aggravated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's now also facing grand larceny of an automobile and obstruction of justice for making false statements to law enforcement.

A little more than a week after the shooting, on Dec. 30, the police department said they'd arrested a 16-year-old and also charged him with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage person in possession of a firearm.

That teen was taken to Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Then, on Jan. 4, a spokeswoman said a woman was the third person to be charged in the murder investigation.

She's facing aggravated murder, robbery, conspiracy to robbery, robbery resulting in death, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny charges, and she'll also face three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

She's being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Court documents say Jones was in a car with her boyfriend (a suspect) and two teens she didn't know, when she noticed her boyfriend wasn't using a key, but some sort of tool, to make it run.

She allegedly heard them talking about taking his gun and robbing him, and felt uncomfortable.

When the group got to Sykes Avenue, she allegedly got in the driver's seat and waited for the teens to return with the victim they planned to rob. She saw them struggle over his gun.

Then, according to the court documents, Jones watched her boyfriend shoot him, and someone else shoot him once he'd fallen down before everyone ran from the scene.

The records say Jones took police to a yard where they recovered three guns.