13-year-old boy found shot at Suffolk apartment complex

Police found the boy who had been shot near Ben Street and E. Washington Street. He's expected to be okay.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a Sunday evening shooting in Suffolk that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital.

The incident took place near the intersection of Ben Street and East Washington Street. Dispatchers got a call about it at 8:41 p.m. Sunday.

Officers ended up finding the victim at the Hoffler Apartments complex in the 2200 block of E. Washington Street. He was shot but is expected to survive his injuries.

After he was treated at the scene, medics took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.