13-year-old charged with making bomb threat against Warwick High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with making a bomb threat against Warwick High School in late October.

The Newport News Fire Department didn't share the name or gender of the minor, or say if he or she was a student.

It goes back to October 28, when someone called to report an explosive device in Warwick. School staff evacuated the building, and both the police and fire departments came out to investigate.

It turned out, the threat was a hoax.

The call came after a series of days where schools across Hampton Roads had to be evacuated for bomb threats.

Making a fake bomb call is still a crime. On November 18, the fire department charged a 13-year-old with "threats to bomb" and "use of threatening language over public airways."

The teen gets to stay with their parents until the case is decided in court.