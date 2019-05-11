ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old who escaped from court during an appearance Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jericho W. was appearing in court for two counts of First-Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice released a photo of him because they said, "Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to a prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior."

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants. He was wearing leg restraints without any shoes. He was seen near the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.

He has brown eyes and brown hair weighing 110 pounds and is 5’ feet tall.

If you have any information call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

