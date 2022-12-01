13News Now Investigates: Over 700 cars reported stolen this year so far in Norfolk

A car is stolen every 6 hours on average this year in Norfolk, according to crime data.

More specifically, thieves have stolen 738 cars over the past six months in the city.

It’s not uncommon for Norfolk Police to investigate hundreds of stolen car reports every year, but CrimeMapping data shows an uptick in recent weeks.

Since March, reported car thefts have trended up with each passing month.

There were 136 cars stolen in June, which is almost twice as many as the 76 cars in March.

Through the first 11 days of July, Norfolk police investigated 69 reports of stolen vehicles alone. July is now on pace to be this year's worst month yet for auto theft in Norfolk.

The interactive crime map shows thieves are stealing cars across the city in almost every neighborhood.

Data also suggests this is one crime for which criminals rarely get arrested.

In 2020, the Norfolk Police Department cleared just 6% of the reported auto thefts that year, according to the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System.

In 2021, our team at 13News Now reported that auto thefts were up 33% compared to 2020 across Norfolk.