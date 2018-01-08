NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the double shooting of two other teenagers in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Cary Avenue around 2 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Arriving officers found two teens had been shot. Both were rushed to the hospital, one of whom suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is on-going but had no other information immediately available.

13News Now spoke with a witness who tried to comfort one of the teens before police arrived.

Robert Johnson has certainly earned the right to wear his "World’s Greatest Dad" t-shirt. He demonstrated how he tried to shield his 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son after hearing gunfire.

Johnson said he saw a teenage boy riding away on his bicycle, then falling over, collapsing in the middle of the street.

“And I ran over there and I see that he got shot in the chest, so I took off my shirt and put it on his chest and pressed it to his chest,” said Johnson.

The victim, who was 16 according to Johnson, was about to drift out of consciousness, but Johnson said he did all he could to keep him talking.

“I was basically just asking him his name, where he lives at, asking him how old he was, what school he goes to and stuff like that, just to say something to him,” said Johnson. “He was believing he was going to die but I actually calmed him down though, because he was really panicking, I actually calmed him down. Yeah, he believed he was going to die.”

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Another teen who was also shot was transported as well.

“It makes me want to move, to be honest. I mean, we hear gunshots around here a lot, but I’ve never seen anything like this so close to home,” said resident Nadeen Hall.

Hall’s front porch was just steps away from where the teen collapsed. She has three children of her own. She said they could have easily been caught in the line of fire.

“We have a porch swing out here that we sit on a lot, and I’m just lucky that she wasn’t outside playing. She usually rides her bike up and down this same sidewalk, so I’m just happy she wasn’t outside,” said Hall.

These neighbors are now left praying that this teen is able to return home. They said if he survives, Johnson deserves some of the credit.

“I’m not a hero, I just couldn’t let the man go out like that," said Johnson. "If he was going to go out, at least I tried."

