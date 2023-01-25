14-year-old arrested after making threats towards high school student in Hampton, police say

On January 18, police were made aware that the teenager had sent threatening messages to another teenager at the high school two days prior.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested and charged a 14-year-old teenager who made threats toward a student at Bethel High School.

The incident was initially reported on January 17 when police were made aware that the teenager may have a bullet on school property.

Police and school resource officers searched and did not find the alleged bullet.

On January 18, police were made aware that the teenager had sent threatening messages to another teenager at the high school two days prior.

As a result, he was arrested and charged with one count of threatening bodily harm or injury.