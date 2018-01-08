NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bruce's Park that left two otehr teenagers hurt.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 2300 block of Cary Avenue around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, the found two 16-year-olds who had been shot. Medics took both to the hospital. One of the teenager's injuries were serious.

13News Now spoke with a witness who tried to comfort one of the teenagers before police got there.

Robert Johnson, who tried to shield his 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son when he heard the gunfire, saw the teenager with serious injuries riding a bicycle, then fall over, and collapse in the middle of the street.

“I ran over there, and I see that he got shot in the chest, so I took off my shirt and put it on his chest and pressed it to his chest,” said Johnson.

As he wore his "World’s Greatest Dad" T-shirt, Johnson did all he could to keep the teenager talking in order to keep the teen from passing out.

“I was basically just asking him his name, where he lives at, asking him how old he was, what school he goes to, and stuff like that, just to say something to him,” Johnson told 13News Now. “He was believing he was going to die, but I actually calmed him down though, because he was really panicking. I actually calmed him down. Yeah, he believed he was going to die.”

“It makes me want to move, to be honest. I mean, we hear gunshots around here a lot, but I’ve never seen anything like this so close to home,” said Nadeen Hall.

Hall’s front porch was just steps away from where the teenager collapsed. She has three children and said they easily could have been in the line of fire.

“We have a porch swing out here that we sit on a lot, and I’m just lucky that she wasn’t outside playing," said Hall, referring to one of her children. "She usually rides her bike up and down this same sidewalk, so I’m just happy she wasn’t outside."

Police charged the 14-year-old boy with:

Malicious wounding (2 counts)

Use of a Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

Burglary

Grand Larceny

Officers took him to the Norfolk Detention Home.

