15-year-old boy arrested in Hampton shooting, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The Hampton Police Division originally identified the suspect as being 14 years old. They have since issued a correction to say the suspect is actually 15.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Hampton Thursday night, according to police.

The teen, who wasn't identified because he is a minor, was charged with one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of juvenile in possession of a firearm, one count of a concealed weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road, which is in the Wythe area of the city. Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. and found a 60-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the man to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators think the victim was leaving a business when the suspect fired a gun in his direction, hitting him as a result.

The boy left the area before officers get there, but he was found nearby on Victoria Boulevard and then arrested. He is being held at a detention facility.