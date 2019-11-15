HAMPTON, Virginia — After two bomb threats were made at two separate schools in Hampton this week, police think they've found the person behind those threats.

Hampton police are looking for a 14-year-old boy from Newport News who they've identified as the suspect in both cases.

Authorities believe the boy called in threats at Hunter B. Andrews School on Nov. 13 and Phoebus High School on Nov. 14.

Thankfully, no devices were found at either school. Investigators are looking to charge the boy with two charges for threatening to bomb.

