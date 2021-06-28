14-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Hampton

That makes four people shot in the city overnight -- all between age 14 and 20. The boy is expected to be OK.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy hurt early Monday morning.

That makes four people shot in the city overnight -- all between ages 14 and 20.

The shooting was called in around 3:52 a.m. as a shots fired call in the first block of Andros Isle.

Before officers arrived, a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The boy was hit by gunfire while in a parking lot, according to police. Officials said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.