14-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy hurt early Monday morning.
That makes four people shot in the city overnight -- all between ages 14 and 20.
A 20-year-old man was shot on North King Street late Sunday night, while two teens--18 and 16--were hit by gunfire on Homestead Avenue and Shell Road in two separate shootings.
The shooting was called in around 3:52 a.m. as a shots fired call in the first block of Andros Isle.
Before officers arrived, a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The boy was hit by gunfire while in a parking lot, according to police. Officials said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.