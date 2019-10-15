CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a shopping center in Charlotte.



It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at 816 E. Arrowood, according to the police report.

Sources familiar with the case told NBC Charlotte the victim was taken to the area by a group of people, including at least one she knew. However, she did not know the suspect who sexually assaulted her, according to the police report.

NBC Charlotte talked to shoppers who were sorry to hear about the disturbing case.

“Unfortunate that it happened,” said one shopper.

“It’s very sad,” said another shopper.

Police said the teen was forced into a sex act in the parking lot by someone she did not know.

“I feel for the little girl. She's 14. She didn't expect that to happen,” a shopper said.

Some shoppers said they would never expect anything like that to happen in the shopping area.

“This area is a peaceful area,” a frequent shopper said.

One shopper said it makes her want to watch her grandchildren even closer.

“If they need somebody else to watch them, I'll watch them, because I don't want that to happen to my grandkids,” she said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

