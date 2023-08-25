14-year-old, his grandparents in Pasquotank County faces charges after teen was shot, deputies say

The shooting happened on Aug. 9 near 700 Firetower Road in Elizabeth City.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy and his grandparents in Pasquotank County are facing charges after a shooting that killed another teen, deputies said Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Aug. 9 near 700 Firetower Road in Elizabeth City. Police responded shortly before 8 p.m. that day on a report of a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim, a 15-year-old boy, were handling a firearm when the gun went off. The two were friends, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

When police got there, they located the victim, who was inside the residence and unresponsive. Medics took him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, but he passed away on Aug. 12 due to his injuries.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a minor.

One count of possession of a firearm by a minor was related to the shooting, while the other six were related to other events discovered during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested Thursday.

Rebecca Ann Scialabba, 58, was charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice and one misdemeanor count of storage of firearms to protect minors. Johnny Miles Scialabba Sr, 58, was charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice and one misdemeanor count of storage of firearms to protect minors.