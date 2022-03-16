15-year-old boy charged with brandishing a gun after Granby High School lockdown

Norfolk Public Schools sent out a message saying officers hadn't found any weapons at the school, and nobody was hurt. It's unclear what led to this teen's charges.

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager who was taken into custody at Granby High School has been charged with brandishing a firearm.

Officers made the arrest Tuesday, during a school lockdown that lasted from 10 a.m. until the end of the school day. The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a tip that a student had possibly entered the school with a gun following an incident that occurred off-campus.

Several students were detained by police officers. Only one, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested.

Later that night, Norfolk Public Schools sent out a message saying officers hadn't found any weapons at the school, and nobody was hurt.

The Norfolk Police Department did not explain what circumstances led to the teen's charges or if a weapon was recovered.