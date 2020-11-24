15-year-old boy charged with murdering 17-year-old boy in James City County

The boy turned himself in to police and was charged with killing a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death on a playground in October.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities just made an arrest for the murder of a teenage boy which happened last month in James City County.

This arrest stems from a deadly shooting that happened on a playground in Pocahontas Square on Oct. 30.

It was around 1:41 a.m. that morning when officers were sent to that location in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail to check on a possible gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot several times. He died at the scene. Police later identified the boy as Carlos Fermir Vanegas-Escobar.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with murder for the shooting. The boy turned himself in to police on Monday at the Merrimac Center, which is a juvenile detention facility.