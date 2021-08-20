15-year-old boy shot in Young Terrace section of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager was shot in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk Thursday night.
Noel Lipieko, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department, said the boy was 15 years old.
Lipieko said officers were called to the 600 block of E. Olney Rd. around 11:40 p.m. to investigate reports that someone had been shot.
They found the teen there with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency workers rushed him to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.
Lipieko said he's expected to be okay.
Police haven't said if there's a suspect in the case.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.