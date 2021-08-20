15-year-old boy shot in Young Terrace section of Norfolk

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. He's expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager was shot in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk Thursday night.

Noel Lipieko, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department, said the boy was 15 years old.

Lipieko said officers were called to the 600 block of E. Olney Rd. around 11:40 p.m. to investigate reports that someone had been shot.

They found the teen there with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency workers rushed him to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.

Lipieko said he's expected to be okay.

Police haven't said if there's a suspect in the case.