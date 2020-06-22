x
crime

15-year-old boy shot while walking through Hampton neighborhood

It was a late Friday night when officers got a call about a shooting. They ended up finding a teenage boy with a gunshot wound on Smiley Road.
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are trying to find who's responsible for a late-night shooting that landed a 15-year-old boy in the hospital last week.

Dispatchers got a call around 11:18 p.m. Friday, June 19 about a shooting somewhere near Shelton Road and Ireland Street.

Officers were sent to that location and ended up finding a teenage boy in the 400 block of Smiley Road who had been shot.

Investigators say he was walking around the area when someone fired a gun in his direction. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still working to learn more about what happened. No other details have been released, including any information on suspects.

