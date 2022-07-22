15-year-old dies after Greenleaf Drive shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot on Sunday has died from his injuries, police say.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. Around 12:45 a.m., police officers went to the Oakleaf Forest neighborhood to help a child who had been shot.
When they got to the scene on Greenleaf Drive, police found a 15-year-old with life-threatening injuries. Medics rushed him to a hospital, but police say he passed away on Thursday.
Investigators charged a 13-year-old boy with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile after the shooting.
Officers haven't shared either of the boys' names because of privacy rules that protect children.
The boy is being held in the Norfolk Detention Center for now.