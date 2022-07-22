15-year-old dies after Greenleaf Drive shooting

Police found a 15-year-old with life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning. Medics rushed him to a hospital, but police say he passed away on Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot on Sunday has died from his injuries, police say.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. Around 12:45 a.m., police officers went to the Oakleaf Forest neighborhood to help a child who had been shot.

When they got to the scene on Greenleaf Drive, police found a 15-year-old with life-threatening injuries. Medics rushed him to a hospital, but police say he passed away on Thursday.

Investigators charged a 13-year-old boy with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile after the shooting.

Officers haven't shared either of the boys' names because of privacy rules that protect children.