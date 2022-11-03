15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Medics took the 15-year-old to a hospital, where he was put on life support. He was taken off life support Wednesday and pronounced dead.

The police department said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the police department at 757-385-4101 or submit a Crime Solvers tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.