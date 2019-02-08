NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said two people are dead after a shooting Thursday night.

One of the victims is a 15-year-old boy from Newport News. The other person killed is an 18-year-old man identified by police as Tyree Lamar Spady of Hampton.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call about the incident in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court around 10:20 p.m. The call came from the Heritage Forest apartment complex.

Officers found two victims who'd been shot. The boy died there. Medics took the other man to the hospital where he died.

Police said they would release the men's names after officers notified their families.

