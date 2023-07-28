16-year-old arrested for Franklin shooting

Police arrested a teen for a shooting that left one person hurt in Franklin over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police arrested a 16-year-old for a shooting that left one person hurt in Franklin over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of Cameron Street just after 5 p.m. for a report of gunshots. While investigating, officers got a call about a gunshot victim nearby in the 600 block of Pace Street.

Officers found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound there. The victim was taken to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital and was then transported to Norfolk General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting.