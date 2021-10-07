Child shot in Hampton overnight, expected to live

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for answers after someone shot a boy near North King Street.
Officials said someone called first responders for help around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers got to the first block of Tudor Court, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot.
Responders rushed him to a hospital. His injuries weren't life-threatening, according to the police division.
So far, their investigation has only suggested that he was shot in that area. They didn't say what circumstances might have led up to the crime.
Police didn't have any information about possible suspects by Thursday morning.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Hampton Police Division at 757.727.6111 or the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.