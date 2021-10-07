Child shot in Hampton overnight, expected to live

A spokesperson for the police division said he was shot in the first block of Tudor Court. They don't have any suspect information yet.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for answers after someone shot a boy near North King Street.

Officials said someone called first responders for help around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers got to the first block of Tudor Court, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot.

Responders rushed him to a hospital. His injuries weren't life-threatening, according to the police division.

So far, their investigation has only suggested that he was shot in that area. They didn't say what circumstances might have led up to the crime.

Police didn't have any information about possible suspects by Thursday morning.