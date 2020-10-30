16-year-old girl shot in Portsmouth

Police were sent to the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle, where they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday night, Portsmouth Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the lower body. She's expected to be okay.

A spokesperson for the department said the first emergency call about the shooting came in at 10:24 p.m.

Police were sent to the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle, where they found the girl suffering from a wound.

There's no suspect information for the case yet, and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.