16-year-old girl shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday night, Portsmouth Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the lower body. She's expected to be okay.
A spokesperson for the department said the first emergency call about the shooting came in at 10:24 p.m.
Police were sent to the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle, where they found the girl suffering from a wound.
There's no suspect information for the case yet, and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
If you know anything that could help police, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters who share information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a monetary reward.