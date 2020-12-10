16-year-old girl shot, killed in Bertie County

Deputies found the teenage girl dead from a gunshot wound in Lewiston, North Carolina. They're working to learn who was behind her death.

LEWISTON, N.C. — Deputies are looking into the circumstances and motive surrounding a teenage girl's shooting death in Bertie County.

The county's sheriff's office got a call Friday, Oct. 9 around 1 a.m. about some gunshots heard in the area of Lake Drive in Lewiston, North Carolina.

When deputies and first responders got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl dead. Authorities say she had been shot and now they're investigating her death as a homicide.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office is working with investigators from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to try and figure out who was behind the girl's death and what led up to the shooting.

Deputies haven't released the girl's identity.