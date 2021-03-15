16-year-old shot, dropped off at hospital in Hampton

Police said he had been dropped off at the hospital by someone, but they didn't know who. Investigators say the teen is not cooperating with detectives.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for the person who shot a 16-year-old in Hampton Monday afternoon.

A release from investigators said at 4:28 p.m., they were called to a local hospital to check on a teenager who had walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police found the 16-year-old being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The division said he had been dropped off at the hospital by someone, but they didn't know who. Investigators say the teen is not cooperating with efforts to find the shooter.

Police don't have a motive for the shooting, and don't know the circumstances surrounding the 16-year-old's gunshot injury.

They didn't share the teen's name, or a location where they think the shooting might have happened. By Monday afternoon, police also didn't have any suspect information to share.