17-year-old arrested, charged with Newport News murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department pulled off a tactical operation Tuesday night to arrest a teenager suspected of murder.

Kelly King, a spokeswoman with NNPD, said this arrest was related to a Dec. 23 shooting that happened on Roseman Court. That night, officers investigating a potential shooting found 24-year-old Michael Neblett seriously hurt. Responders rushed him to a hospital, but he didn't survive.

King said NNPD Special Investigations, the Major Crimes Division, Patrol Division, and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force worked together to figure out who likely pulled the trigger.

They identified a 17-year-old boy as their main suspect.

Police said that thinking the suspect could be armed, they deployed the Tactical Operations Unit deployed in the Epes area on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody without incident a few minutes before 11 p.m.

“The team members who worked diligently putting the information together necessary to locate this suspect and make this quick arrest should be commended for not only their hard work but their expertise as well,” said Chief Steve Drew in a news release. “They have successfully taken a potentially dangerous individual off the streets and although we know it will not bring the victim back, we hope the family finds some closure with this arrest."

Police departments typically don't share the name of juvenile suspects or offenders.

The 17-year-old is facing the following charges: